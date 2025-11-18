El Paso car dealership owner, two employees arrested amid fraud investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso car dealership owner, along with two of his employees, faces charges after an investigation uncovered alleged fraud at the business.

Perry Wolfe, owner of Car Capitol, a used car dealership located on Mesa near Thunderbird Drive, along with employees Regina Ozaeta and Mario Uribe, were arrested, according to the Tax Assessor-Collector's Office.

The office says that Wolfe, Ozaeta, and Uribe were investigated due to alleged irregularities in car sales and title transfers at the dealership.

"Officials stated that evidence indicated instances in which vehicles were transferred under false or misleading pretenses," the office said.

Wolfe is charged with Fraudulent Transfer of a Motor Vehicle. Ozaeta and Uribe are charged with Tampering with Government Records.

The case is still under investigation and the office says that additional charges may be pending. Officials have not yet released information on the number of customers impacted by the alleged fraud. Anyone who feels they may have been impacted is encouraged to contact the El Paso County Tax Assessor-Collector's Office, Enforcement Division at 915-273-3430.

Car Capitol has been open for several years. Now, the Tax Assessor-Collector's Office says that the dealership's status and future operations are unclear.