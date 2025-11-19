Las Cruces police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

LAS CRUCES, Texas (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are looking for missing 12-year-old Maddison Ostic from Alamogordo.

Ostic has been in Las Cruces for approximately three weeks, and was last seen at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 19 near the Burger King at 4666 Sonoma Ranch Boulevard.

Ostic is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with bright red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing red pajama pants, a gray shirt, and carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information on Ostic's whereabouts is asked to immediately call police at (575)-526-0795.