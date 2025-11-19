Skip to Content
Mobile home fire on Sunland Park Drive

Sunland Park Fire via X
Published 1:17 PM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Firefighters with the Sunland Park and El Paso Fire Departments put out a fire on Sunland Park Drive near the state line this morning.

The Sunland Park Fire Department posted about the fire on social media. Pictures included in the post appear to show the fire happened in a mobile home.

Courtesy: Sunland Park Fire via X

Officials say the fire was put out by 8:56 a.m. FMO is now investigating the fire.

Emma Hoggard

