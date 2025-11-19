Mobile home fire on Sunland Park Drive

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Firefighters with the Sunland Park and El Paso Fire Departments put out a fire on Sunland Park Drive near the state line this morning.

@SunlandParkFire @ElPasoFireTX responded together to extinguish a working structure fire on Sunland Park Drive at the Texas/New Mexico state line. Fire under investigation by FMO.

Time Out 08:56AM @SiddonsMartin @SkeeterBrush pic.twitter.com/MDZJUF5tIP — Sunland Park Fire (@SunlandParkFire) November 19, 2025

The Sunland Park Fire Department posted about the fire on social media. Pictures included in the post appear to show the fire happened in a mobile home.

Courtesy: Sunland Park Fire via X

Officials say the fire was put out by 8:56 a.m. FMO is now investigating the fire.