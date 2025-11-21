Skip to Content
Horizon City man dies when dump truck hits his pickup

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Horizon City resident Benjamin Caballero De Anda, 34, died in a crash on the 2500 block of North Ascension Street in Far East El Paso Thursday morning.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at 6:43 a.m.

Special Traffic Investigators found that a Freightliner dump truck was traveling north at the same time as Caballero's pickup truck was travelling south.

The dump truck lost control due to wet roads and skidded into the opposite lanes, hitting Caballero's pickup truck head-on.

