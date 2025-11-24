El Paso man charged with animal cruelty

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Gilberto Santos, 36, is charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal (torture) after El Paso Police say a social media video revealed Santos had allegedly thrown and punched a dog.

The police started looking into this case after the video went viral on social media. A police department spokesperson says that detectives were able to track down Santos thanks to an anonymous tip.

Officers took Santos into custody on November 22, 2025, and booked him into jail on a $10,000 bond.