Fabens man charged with indecency with a child, public intoxication

EPCSO
Published 1:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies arrested Fabens resident Ricardo Morales, 34, this weekend and charged him with indecency with a child an public intoxication.

Deputies arrested Morales the evening of Saturday, November 22, 2025, on NE Davis Street in Fabens. The deputies were called out on reports of a sexual assault, and they found a 16-year-old victim at the scene, a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim gave deputies a description of Morales, and they tracked him down nearby. Deputies booked Morales into the El Paso County Detention Facility without bond.

