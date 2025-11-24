Mother-daughter pair arrested after alleged domestic assault

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies arrested a mother and daughter after they were called out to a house on a domestic assault call.

On Thursday, November 20, 2025, deputies were dispatched to the 8700 block of Kingsway. They arrived to find an assault had occurred. Deputies then tried to arrest Mayra Salinas, 32. As they tried, El Paso County Sheriff's Office officials say that Salinas' mother, Marisela Valenzuela, 64, put herself between Salinas and the deputies.

"Valenzuela then assaulted the deputies, preventing them from securing Salinas in handcuffs," a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies then arrested both women and charged them. Valenzuela is facing charges of assault of a peace officer and interference with public duties. She was booked into jail on a $3,500 bond. Salinas, meanwhile, was charged with assault family violence and resisting arrest. She was booked into jail on a $3,500 bond.