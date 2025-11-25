El Paso deputies charge man with aggravated kidnapping

HOMESTEAD MEADOWS SOUTH, Texas (KVIA) -- Sergio Omar Ramos, 22, is charged with one count of aggravated kidnapping after witnesses say he took a woman by force.

A spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that early Monday morning, deputies were called out to the 3700 block of John Henry in Homestead Meadows South.

"A witness reported seeing a male force a female toward a vehicle and helped the victim to safety before calling 911," the spokesperson stated.

Deputies then found the woman and took her to the hospital for evaluation. They then tracked down Ramos' car and detained him. Officers charged him with one count of aggravated kidnapping and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility without bond.

The Major Crimes Unit is now looking into this case.