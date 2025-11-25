El Pasoan sentenced for kidnapping ex-girlfriend, leaving her in the desert

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoan Leland Alexander Drumheller, 20, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.

Federal prosecutors say that Drumheller texted his ex, asking that she return his sweatshirt. They agreed to meet inside Drumheller's car in front of the ex's apartment. Federal prosecutors say that Drumheller became enraged during the meeting and kidnapped his ex-girlfriend. Prosecutors say that Drumheller drove her to Chaparral.

Court documents state that Drumheller's ex-girlfriend tried to jump out of the car at several traffic lights, but that Drumheller stopped her by grabbing her hair and sweatshirt. The ex got a call from her current boyfriend during the kidnapping, and when she told her current boyfriend to "call the cops," prosecutors say that Drumheller threw her phone out of the car.

Once in a desert area in Chaparral, Drumheller told his ex-girlfriend to get out of the car and get on her knees. Federal prosecutors say that Drumheller then put his phone to the back of her head. The victim believed he was holding a gun, prosecutors say.

"If you play me again, it’ll get worse," Drumheller is quoted as saying in court documents. Prosecutors say that Drumheller then threatened to shoot his ex-girlfriend if she followed him. He got in his car and drove away.

Officers arrested Drumheller on February 3 and he was charged with one count of kidnapping. He pleaded guilty on September 2. After his four years in prison, officials say that Drumheller will be subject to five years of supervised release.