Man charged with kidnapping woman in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Gabriel Julian Chaparro, 21, is charged with aggravated kidnapping after police say he took a woman against her will.

Police officers were called out to Cayuga Circle in East El Paso, not far from St. Mark's Catholic Church, the morning of November 23.

Crimes Against Persons detectives say that Chaparro released the victim after he realized that police were looking for them. The victim was able to make contact with the officers, and provided additional details about her ordeal.

The victim told police that she was allegedly assaulted before she says Chaparro took her against her will.

Police found Chaparro and charged him with aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury and assault family violence. The officers booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $20,000 bond.