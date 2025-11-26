New Video: Man caught after running away from El Paso deputies

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released video of deputies stopping a car suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run.

Deputies tried to stop the Cadillac Escalade on the 200 block of South Darrington Road in Horizon City the morning of November 23, 2025. Officials say the driver, Horizon City resident Angel Gallardo, 20, disregarded the deputies' signals and continued driving.

When the Escalade entered the desert area near Kentwood Drive and South Darrington Road, it hit a dirt berm and Gallardo got out and ran away, deputies say. They then chased after him and arrested him. In the video, Gallardo can be heard screaming "no, no, no," repeatedly as deputies hold him on the ground.

Angel Gallardo (Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

Gallardo is facing evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, evading arrest/detention, and duty on striking an unattended vehicle. Deputies booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $15,500 bond.

“Our deputies work tirelessly to keep our roads and our community safe,” said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “Let this serve as a reminder: if you choose to run from our deputies, we will catch you. Evading only puts more lives at risk, including your own, and we will not tolerate that kind of reckless behavior in El Paso County.”