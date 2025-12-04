Man charged with evading detention identified

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies arrested Christian Chuy Martinez, 28, and charged him with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle.

Martinez is accused of driving without his headlights on. Deputies were blocking off a street due to a water main break in the early morning of December 3 near the intersection of Montana Avenue and Desert Meadows. The deputies tried to stop Martinez, who then "gestured with his hands that he would not be stopping and continued driving," according to a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies booked Martinez into jail on a $1,000 bond.

“When our deputies are out managing emergencies and keeping the public safe, ignoring their instructions puts everyone at risk,” said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “If you refuse to stop, you will be held accountable.”