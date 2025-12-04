New Video: Trio try to outrun deputies in San Elizario

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies arrested a San Elizario man wanted on two felony warrants. Moises Soria, 39, was listed among El Paso's Top 10 Most Wanted.

On November 30, 2025, deputies were trying to find Soria on the 1400 block of Las Pampas in San Elizario. That morning, deputies tried to stop Soria as he was driving. A spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says he ignored deputies and eventually stopped at a house. Two people got out of the car and tried to run away. The Sheriff's Office released video of the chase.

Moises Soria, Gloria Rojas, and Maria Rios (Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

The two tried to run into a house. Deputies later arrested three people, including Soria. Horizon City resident Gloria Rojas, 28, and Fabens resident Maria Rios, 35, are also facing charges. Rojas is charged with Evading Arrest/Detention and was booked into jail on a $500 bond. Rios was charged with Evading Arrest/Detention with a Motor Vehicle and was booked into jail on a $3,000 bond. Soria was charged with Theft of Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B, and Evading Arrest/Detention with Previous Convictions and was booked into jail on a combined $411,000 bond.