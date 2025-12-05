El Paso man convicted of murder in Alamogordo

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An Otero County jury has convicted El Pasoan Jeffery Saint Louis of felony murder, homicide by vehicle, aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, and not possessing a driver's license today.

Saint Louis was arrested after he drove away from the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on US-54 on November 8, 2023. Otero Sheriff deputies followed and saw Saint Louis' car reach speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.

When Saint Louis drove into Alamogordo, prosecutors say that he turned north into the southbound lanes of the Charlie Lee Memorial Relief Route. While going 70 miles per hour into oncoming traffic, prosecutors say that Saint Louis hit motorcyclist Roger Wiley.

After his arrest, police investigators found about 11.3 kilograms of meth int he trunk of Saint Louis' car. The DEA sought federal prosecution, according to the 12th Judicial District Attorney for New Mexico. ABC-7 reported in February 2025 that Saint Louis pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges.