Joshua Cancino reported missing; deputies asking for public’s help

SPARKS, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies are looking for Joshua Cancino, 36, who was last seen at 10 a.m. on December 4, 2025, in the desert area south of Bret Harte Drive in Sparks.

Joshua Cancino (Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to look out for Cancino, who was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans. The Sheriff's Office describes Cancino as a Hispanic male with short brown hair, brown eyes, and a medium skin tone. He is 6'1" and weighs about 160 pounds, officials say.

"Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (915) 832-4408," a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said.