Cincinnati Entertainment District shooting injures one person

Published 5:52 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A shooting in the Cincinnati Entertainment District early Sunday morning left one person injured.

El Paso Police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez confirms to ABC-7 that the shooting happened on the 2700 block of North Mesa at 12:55 a.m. Sunday, December 7, 2025.

"A friend transported the victim to the hospital with minor injuries," Sgt. Gomez explained.

Sgt. Gomez added that no subjects are in custody in connection with this shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

Emma Hoggard

