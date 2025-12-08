Horizon City man charged with possession of child pornography

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- Horizon City Police, along with the FBI, arrested Roman Morales, 29, for possession of child sexual assault material. Morales was arrested on Friday, December 5, 2025, and booked into jail on a $150,000 bond.

"The arrest followed a joint investigation after disturbing images of child pornography were found on Roman Morales’s cellular device," a police spokesperson posted to social media. "A search warrant revealed additional videos and images of illegal material."

Morales was arrested at Fort Bliss' Cassidy Gate by Horizon City detectives, the FBI, and the Fort Bliss Criminal Investigations Division.

Morales is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of possession of child sexual assault material.