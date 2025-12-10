Fatal crash on Alameda Ave. near Tornillo

Update (11:54 AM): An El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed to ABC-7 that one person died as a result of the crash on Alameda this morning.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the spokesperson.

Deputies were sent out to the scene at 6:30 a.m. Three cars were involved in the crash. Two other people were injured and rushed to the hospital, the spokesperson said.

TORNILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash is closing both directions of M.F. Aguilera Road at Alameda Avenue near Tornillo.

The crash happened at 17089 Alameda Avenue, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

"The roadway is expected to remain closed for approximately 6 hours," the Sheriff's Office posted to social media Wednesday morning. "Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes."