Two more teens arrested in Las Cruces gun store burglary investigation

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Two more teenagers are under arrest and facing charges for their alleged involvement in the November 22 burglary of a Las Cruces gun store. ABC-7 reported last month that a group of teenagers had used a stolen car to ram into and enter Strykers Shooting World. At the time, four teenagers were arrested and charged in connection with the alleged crime.

Now, two more teenagers, who are being identified only as 16-year-old boys, are facing charges. The two new suspects are facing charges of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, breaking and entering, criminal damage to property more than $1,000, larceny involving firearms more than $2,500, tampering with evidence, and unlawful possession of a handgun by a person under 19 years of age. Las Cruces Police say one of the new suspects is facing an additional charge of receiving stolen property. Police are not publicly identifying any of the suspects as they are all minors.

"Las Cruces police have arrested two more teenagers suspected in the Nov. 22 burglary at Strykers Shooting World," the Las Cruces Police Department said. (Courtesy: LCPD)

Police believe that two more teenage boys could have been involved in the alleged crime, potentially bringing the size of the group up to eight. Police say that additional arrests are possible.

Some of the stolen guns have been recovered, and the investigation is still ongoing.

"Anyone with information on this incident, or the suspects involved, is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795," a spokesperson for the Las Cruces Police Department stated. "Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Dona Ana County at 1-800-222-8477."