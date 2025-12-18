Skip to Content
Fire on El Paso’s Rim Road put out

today at 2:48 PM
Published 2:24 PM

Update (2:46 PM): El Paso Fire Department officials say the fire was classified as moderately severe. The fire was happening in a ditch near 900 East Rim Road.

The fire happened at 2:09 p.m. Crews have already put it out and are now checking for hot spots.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A fire is burning near El Paso High School. The ABC-7 Mountain Camera shows smoke rising from the fire, and shows firefighters spraying water onto the fire.

The fire is happening just blocks from El Paso High School in Central El Paso.

Check back for more updates.

