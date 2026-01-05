Fire burns abandoned house in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A fire on Manzanita Street damaged a house late Friday night.

Firefighters were called out to the house just before 11:45 p.m. on January 2, 2026.

The firefighters arrived at the house, located on the 600 block of Manzanita Street, to find fire coming out of the building, as well as out of an adjacent structure.

The building was found to be abandoned, and firefighters got the fire under control within ten minutes, a spokesperson for the Las Cruces Fire Department said.

Fire crews remained on the scene to make sure the fire was fully extinguished and that all hot spots had been put out. Officials say that "non-standard construction add-ons" created safety hazards at the house.

No one was reported injured, according to the spokesperson.