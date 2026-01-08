Skip to Content
Unmarked Sheriff’s Office car hits pedestrian in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials say an unmarked El Paso County Sheriff's Office vehicle hit a pedestrian that had disregarded traffic signals while walking across the street at the intersection of Montana Avenue and Rich Beem Boulevard in Far East El Paso.

This happened on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at 5:41 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office. Officials say that the unmarked car was turning west on Montana when it hit the pedestrian. Officials say the pedestrian was in the crosswalk, but was crossing the street at the wrong time.

Bystanders helped provide first aid and emergency crews rushed the pedestrian to an area hospital.

