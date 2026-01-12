El Paso woman charged with animal cruelty

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Leticia Portillo, 50, is charged with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals after El Paso County Animal Welfare says they found her dog had a large, untreated open wound on its back.

Animal Welfare officers went to check on the dog, which was living at Portillo's house in Far East El Paso, after receiving an anonymous complaint.

Courtesy: EPCSO

Officials say that the dog was being held in a small dog crate. It showed " clear signs of infection and prolonged neglect," a spokesperson for the county stated.

"Animal Welfare Officers issued a 'Possible Animal Cruelty Violation Notice' and advised Portillo to seek immediate veterinary care for the dog," the spokesperson stated. "Follow-up actions were conducted to assess compliance and ensure the animal’s welfare."

Courtesy: EPCSO

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant on January 8, 2026. They arrested and booked Portillo into jail on a $3,000 bond.

“Animal cruelty will not be tolerated in our community,” said El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “We take these cases seriously and will continue working to ensure animals are protected and those responsible for neglect or abuse are held accountable.”