Man gets pickup stuck in El Paso desert while attempting to dump debris, deputies say

HOMESTEAD MEADOWS SOUTH, Texas (KVIA) -- James Sheets, 37, is facing charges after the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says he allegedly dumped more than 1,000 cubic feet of debris off Snohomish Loop.

Sheets is charged with Illegal Dumping greater than 1,000 pounds or greater than 200 cubic feet.

Courtesy: EPCSO

On January 9, 2026, deputies spotted Sheets' pickup truck stuck in the desert. He was trying to haul a trailer, officials say.

When deputies stopped to talk to Sheets, they saw a pile of discarded debris on the ground behind the trailer. The trailer had its gate open, according to the Sheriff's Office. The picture released by the Sheriff's Office shows that some of the debris was still leaning up against the trailer.

Courtesy: EPCSO

Officials say that Sheets dumped the debris, then got stuck trying to get away. He was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $3,000 bond.

“Illegal dumping will not be tolerated in El Paso County,” said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “We have zero tolerance for illegal dumping, and we will continue to take enforcement action to hold violators accountable.”