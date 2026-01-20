Skip to Content
Man accused of assaulting truck owner, stealing keys

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Javier Hernandez, 34, is accused of assaulting a person and stealing their truck keys. The incident happened the evening of January 17, 2026, in Fabens.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies arrested Hernandez the next evening on Tornillo Avenue.

Hernandez is charged with Robbery and Criminal Mischief. He was booked without bond on the Robbery charge and with a $5,000 on the Criminal Mischief charge.

Officials did not provide any other details about what led up to the incident on January 17.

