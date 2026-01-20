Video: Two men arrested trying to run from deputies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two men are facing charges after the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they tried to run away from deputies after a traffic stop. The Sheriff's Office released video of the incident.

Early Sunday morning, deputies tried to stop a car as it drove on the 11600 block of Gateway East Boulevard in Far East El Paso County.

The car stopped at first, but they sped off as deputies walked up, according to the Sheriff's Office. The driver then lost control and became stuck on the 12600 block of Gateway East Boulevard. The driver and passenger then got out and ran away into the nearby desert area. Deputies chased the pair down and arrested them.

Fernando Alvarez (Courtesy: EPCSO)

The driver, Fernando Alvarez, 17, was charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle and Evading Arrest and Detention. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $25,000 bond.

Marino Vela (Courtesy: EPCSO)

The passenger, Marino Vela, 26, was charged with Evading Arrest or Detention. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond for that charge. Vela was also found to have several outstanding warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1/1-B, Criminal Trespass, and Interference with Emergency Request for Assistance. He was booked on a $113,000 bond for those outstanding warrants.