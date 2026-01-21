Skip to Content
Ten cats die in mobile home fire near Salem

Dona Ana County
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ten cats died in a mobile home fire near Salem this morning.

Firefighters were sent out to the 900 block of Ford Street just before 6 a.m.

The crews arrived to find the mobile home engulfed in flames. A nearby car also caught fire.

The residents were able to evacuate, but the ten cats died inside. Firefighters were able to rescue an eleventh cat.

One person suffered burns and smoke inhalation. A firefighter also suffered a minor injury.

