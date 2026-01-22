Skip to Content
Man accused of brining cockfighting equipment from Mexico into El Paso

EPPD
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP and El Paso Police worked together to arrest Jesus Castorena, 38, for cockfighting.

CBP officers found illegal cockfighting equipment and veterinary medications when inspecting Castorena's car as he crossed the border.

Upon further inspection, officers also found steroids and decorative cockfighting gaffs.

Investigators say that Castorena was taking these prohibited items from Mexico into the U.S. with the intent of distributing them.

"The investigation remains ongoing. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the El Paso Police Department continue to work together to combat the illegal trafficking of animal fighting paraphernalia and veterinary drugs," a spokesperson said.

Castorena was charged with owning cockfighting equipment and booked into jail on a $1,500 bond.

