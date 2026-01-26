Man accused of selling two cars that did not belong to him

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Deputies arrested a man suspected of selling two cars that did not belong to him.

Javier Navarro, 35, was arrested and booked into jail on a combined $10,000 bond.

Officials say that Navarro entered a gated property, falsely claimed to own two cars, and sold them without authorization. The victims were scammed out of money, according to officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

"During the investigation, the suspect contacted the second victim requesting additional payment," a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office explained. "Investigators arranged a meeting near Zaragoza Road and North Loop Drive, where the suspect was taken into custody."