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Trump agrees to ‘suspend the bombing and attack of Iran’ for two weeks if Iran opens Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump via Truth Social
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Published 4:51 PM

By David BrennanJon Haworth, and Nadine El-Bawab

Last Updated: April 7, 2026, 4:45 PM MDT

President Donald Trump says he is has agreed to suspend a planned bombing attack of Iran for two weeks.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," Trump posted on his social media platform. "This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!"

In the post, Trump said the U.S. has received a 10-point proposal from Iran and "believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated."

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