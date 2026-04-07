US, Iran agree to 2-week ceasefire tied to strait reopening

By David Brennan, Jon Haworth, and Nadine El-Bawab

UPDATE (6:07 p.m.) -- Responding to President Donald Trump's ceasefire proposal, Iran declared victory Tuesday with Iran's foreign minister saying the Iranian military will "cease their defensive operations" if the U.S. halts its attacks.

Regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said: "For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations."

It's unclear if such a proposal will satisfy Trump's demand for the "COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE" reopening of the strait.

Following Trump's announcement, Iran's Supreme National Security Council posted a lengthy statement on Iranian state media declaring victory and laying out details of a 10-point plan for ending the war, including unverified claims about U.S. concessions.

In announcing the ceasefire proposal, Trump called the 10-point plan "a workable basis on which to negotiate" but did not provide specifics.

The Supreme National Security Council said two weeks of negotiations are set to begin later this week.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said there are discussions about in-person talks, "but nothing is final until announced by the President or the White House."

Last Updated: April 7, 2026, 4:45 PM MDT

President Donald Trump says he is has agreed to suspend a planned bombing attack of Iran for two weeks.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," Trump posted on his social media platform. "This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!"

In the post, Trump said the U.S. has received a 10-point proposal from Iran and "believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated."