Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

American Airlines flights resume after brief IT outage led to nationwide ground stop

Acquired Through MGN Online on 07/23/2026
MGN, American Airlines
Acquired Through MGN Online on 07/23/2026
By
Updated
today at 5:44 PM
Published 5:16 PM

American Airlines flights are departing again after a brief IT outage led to a nationwide ground stop, according to the airline and federal officials.

American Airlines flights not in the air were being held because of an IT outage, according to an advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration.

A "technology issue briefly impacted connectivity" for some systems, the airline said in a statement.

"Systems are coming back online now and flights are departing again," the airline said. "We put a temporary ground stop in place while our teams worked to resolve the issue. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

ABC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.