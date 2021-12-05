ABC-7 Xtra examines rising Covid cases again in El Paso and the new Omicron variant

EL PASO, Texas -- The war against Covid-19 is not over. In fact, it is intensifying with cases going back up.

Fortunately, we no longer see tents outside Borderland hospitals, but make no mistake about it - hospitals are filling up.

The latest Covid-19 date on the city of El Paso’s website EPStrong.org as of Friday afternoon showed an upward trend, with cases up considerably since July 2020 to more than 160,000 people infected.

This is way after vaccines were rolled out - and on top of that, booster vaccines are being offered right now.

The number of cumulative deaths associated with the virus is now inching toward 3,000.

In El Paso, our vaccination rate for those ages five years old and up is almost 70 percent, but there are still breakthrough cases.

Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra at 10:35 p.m., host Saul Saenz talks with Texas Tech infectious disease specialist Dr. Armando Mezo about the latest Covid variant Omicon - whether it is present in El Paso and if Borderland health experts have the ability to detect it.