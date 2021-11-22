Florida massacre families to get millions for FBI’s inaction

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The families of most of those killed in the 2018 Florida high school massacre will receive $127 million from the federal government to settle a lawsuit. Sixteen of the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland had sued over the FBI’s failure to stop the gunman even though it had received information he intended to attack. The settlement reached Monday is confidential. But a person familiar with the deal said the government will pay the families $127.5 million overall. The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the amount. The gunman, Nikolas Cruz, pleaded guilty last month and now faces a possible death sentence.