A suspected cyberattack paralyzes the majority of gas stations across Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says nearly 70% of the nation’s gas pumps are out of service after possible sabotage — a reference to cyberattacks. The report said a “software problem” caused the irregularity. It urged people not to rush to the operational filling stations. Israeli media, including the Times of Israel, blamed the problem on an attack by a hacker group dubbed “Gonjeshke Darande” or predatory sparrow. Iran has some 33,000 gas stations. In recent years, Iran has seen a series of cyberattacks on its filling stations, railway system and industries. Surveillance cameras in government buildings, including prisons, have also been hacked in the past.

