US Indo-Pacific commander is ‘very concerned’ about escalation of China-Russia military ties

TOKYO (AP) — The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said Monday he is “very concerned” about increased joint military actions by China and Russia in the region. Adm. John C. Aquilino spoke in Tokyo as another regional concern, North Korea, conducted its latest intercontinental ballistic missile test. Aquilino is meeting with Japanese defense officials ahead of a joint exercise early next year. Japan is particularly concerned about China’s increased joint activity with Russia’s military around the Japanese coast. And North Korea has been pushing to expand cooperation with Russia and China.

