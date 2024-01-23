Tropical low off northeast Australia expected to become cyclone and dump heavy weekend rains
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A tropical low slowly moving toward northeast Australia is expected to reach cyclone strength later Wednesday and bring flooding into Queensland state into the weekend. The system expected to be named Tropical Cyclone Kirrily was moving west at 5 mph and forecast to make landfall overnight Thursday. Gusty winds were expected to affect the Whitsunday Islands on Wednesday evening and start hitting the Australian mainland Thursday. Heavy rains that may cause flooding inland were forecast for Queensland state into the weekend.