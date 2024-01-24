A US Congressional delegation affirms bipartisan support for Taiwan in first visit since election
By CHRISTOPHER BODEEN
Associated Press
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A bipartisan delegation from the United States Congress is reaffirming the country’s support for Taiwan following the election of a new president. The delegation’s visit is the first from U.S. lawmakers to the island since the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party won a third-straight term in presidential election. China opposes President-elect Lai Ching-te, and claims the island as its own territory to be annexed by force if it considers necessary. U.S. Representative Mario Díaz Balart said, “The support of the United States for Taiwan is firm. It’s real, and it is 100% bipartisan.” Balart, a Florida Republican, was joined by California Democrat Ami Bera, who said that the countries must work together.