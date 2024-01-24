A Zimbabwe opposition figure seen by supporters as the face of resistance to repression is convicted

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A Zimbabwean opposition figure who has spent close to 600 days in pretrial detention has been convicted of inciting public violence. Some supporters sobbed at the treatment of a man seen by many as the face of resistance to the government’s alleged repression. Job Sikhala was accused of using social media to encourage opposition supporters to violently respond to the death and dismemberment of an activist from his party. Sikhala denied the charges, arguing that he was simply acting as the family’s lawyer in their quest to find the activist. He faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.