Bills fans donate to charity benefitting stray cats after Bass misses field goal in playoff loss

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Stray cats are benefitting from Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass’ field-goal attempt going astray. Fans have rallied to Bass’ support by donating more than $260,000 to the Buffalo area’s Ten Lives Club cat shelter after the fourth-year player missed a game-tying 44-yard field-goal attempt wide right in a 27-24 divisional round playoff loss to Kansas City on Sunday. A shelter spokeswoman hopes the surge of support can be uplifting for Bass after one of the most difficult moments of his career. Bass has two cats and first teamed with Ten Lives as part of an anti-animal cruelty campaign two years ago.

