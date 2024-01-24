Delta plane loses nose wheel as it prepared for takeoff from Atlanta

A Boeing 757 jet operated by Delta Air Lines lost a nose wheel while preparing for takeoff from Atlanta. Delta Flight 982 — headed to Bogota, Colombia — was taxiing for departure at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when the incident took place around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident. The plane is 32 years old and is not the same model as the 737 Max that has raised safety concerns in recent years.

