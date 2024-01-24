England cricketer’s visa issues for India tour prompt British government to call for fair treatment

An England cricketer’s problems obtaining a visa for the team’s test series in India have prompted the British government to call for fair treatment for any of its citizens seeking to enter the Asian country. Shoaib Bashir is a 20-year-old British Muslim of Pakistani heritage. He was the only member of England’s touring party to experience a significant delay over his visa application. Bashir had to fly back to London from England’s training camp in Abu Dhabi to receive the correct approval at the Indian embassy. Bashir has belatedly received his visa and is due to join up with the team in India this weekend.

