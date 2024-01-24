EU’s zero-emission goal remains elusive as new report says cars emit same CO2 levels as 12 years ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — Most passenger cars in the European Union still emit the same quantity of carbon dioxide as 12 years ago. The European Court of Auditors said Wednesday that the 27-nation bloc must “shift up gear” to come close to a zero-emissions car fleet, with electric vehicles playing a crucial role. According to the auditors’ report, real emissions from conventional cars, which still account for nearly three-quarters of new vehicle registrations, have not dropped. The EU aims to reach a zero-emissions target for new passenger cars by 2035. Carbon dioxide is released when fossil fuels are burned to power cars, planes, homes and factories, contributing to climate warming.

