Guatemala’s embattled attorney general says she will not step down

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The Guatemala attorney general leading efforts to prosecute President Bernardo Arévalo and his party is refusing to step down. “I am not going to resign,” Consuelo Porras said in a recorded video message Wednesday. The video was released by her office on the same day that Arévalo had said he would ask her to step down in a face-to-face meeting. Porras threatened to take legal action against anyone who tried to push her out and cited court rulings in arguing that she is also not under any obligation to go to the meeting with Arévalo, because her office “is an autonomous and independent institution.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.