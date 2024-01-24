Japan’s exports surge 10% in December on strong demand for autos, revived trade with China

BANGKOK (AP) — Japan has reported its exports surged almost 10% in December from a year earlier, helped by a revival in trade with China and strong demand for vehicles. Imports fell almost 7%, leaving a trade surprise of 62 billion yen ($410 million). A weak Japanese yen has helped export manufacturers like Toyota, Honda and Sony. But a recovery in demand in China also contributed. Exports to the U.S. jumped 20% in December from the year before, while imports of U.S. goods fell 7%. Shipments to China surged nearly 10% while imports were flat. For the full year, Japan’s exports grew 3% and imports fell 7%. The trade deficit was 9.2 trillion yen ($62 billion).

