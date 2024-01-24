Law enforcement officers in New Jersey kill man during shootout while trying to make felony arrest

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey say law enforcement officers have killed a man in a shootout while trying to arrest him on several felony charges. The state Attorney General’s Office says the officers were trying to execute an arrest warrant Wednesday afternoon at a motel in Monmouth Junction when the man opened fire. Officials say officers returned fire and killed him. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released. No officers were injured. A U.S. Marshals Service task force that includes local and federal authorities and the federal ATF were involved. The Attorney General’s Office is investigating.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.