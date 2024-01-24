Montana man convicted of killing eagles is sentenced to 3 years in prison for related gun violations

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana felon previously convicted of killing eagles to sell their parts on the black market has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for related gun violations. U.S. District Judge Susan Watters on Wednesday sentenced Harvey Alvin Hugs after he pleaded guilty in September to being a felon in possession of firearms. Prosecutors said the 60-year-old man from Hardin, Montana, used the guns to shoot federally protected golden eagles for more than a year. They said he then sold the birds’ parts to an informant for profit. Authorities recovered parts of 21 different eagles during their investigation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.