North Carolina authorizes online sports betting to begin on eve of men’s ACC basketball tournament

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legal online sports betting in North Carolina is poised to begin in March on the eve of the region’s beloved Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball tournament. Members of the state lottery commission voted Tuesday to set noon March 11 as the time in which sports betting can commence on mobile devices and computers. Gambling operator applicants that are approved to accept bets soon could begin taking in information and money for new accounts starting March 1. A 2023 state law also permits in-person betting, but that’s not up and running yet.

