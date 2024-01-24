Saudi Arabia opens its first liquor store in over 70 years as kingdom further liberalizes

JERUSALEM (AP) — A liquor store has opened in Saudi Arabia for the first time in over 70 years. That’s what a witness told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The move further socially liberalizes the once-ultraconservative kingdom that is home to the holiest sites in Islam. While restricted to non-Muslim diplomats, the liquor store in Riyadh comes as Saudi Arabia’s assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman aims to make the kingdom a tourism and business destination as part of ambitious plans to slowly wean its economy away from crude oil.

