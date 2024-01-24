The UN refugee chief says that he’s worried that the war in Ukraine is being forgotten

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees says that he’s worried that the war in Ukraine has been forgotten as the country prepares to mark two years since Russia’s full-scale invasion. UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi also told The Associated Press in an interview on Wednesday that it was important to remind the international community that Ukrainians were still living through a brutal war despite other global crises taking the spotlight. Grandi has been visiting Ukraine for a week. He said that the invasion continues to bring devastation to civilians with houses destroyed, health centers hit and many facilities not functioning.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.